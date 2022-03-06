Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti, has amassed a massive fan-following amongst the youth in a very short span of time. Now he is one of the highest-paid actors in India and has earned himself quite a luxurious lifestyle.

Advertisement

As per various reports, the star’s net worth is estimated to be around $11 Million, which in Indian currency is approximately ₹78 Crore which is surely insane. Most of his earnings have come from his endorsements and films. Now let’s take a look at some of the expensive things owned by the Baaghi actor.

A sea-facing apartment

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4Jeu2gHe9f/

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-T5Q9lHyBp/

Tiger Shroff gifted his mother Ayesha Shroff a family home, an 8 BHK sea-facing apartment in Khar, last year. The shroff family finally moved out of their Carter Road, Bandra home in Mumbai and settled in their new apartment. He also spoke about it in an interview with Rediff.com, wherein he said, “The size of the house doesn’t matter to me. I am just so grateful to the Lord that I am able to buy a house for my parents. This was on my to-do list even before I became an actor.”

The plush new apartment is said to be Rs 31 crore and has amenities like an open-air gym, rock climbing area and a dance studio.

Owner of Bengaluru Tigers

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfAwbnIlpvX/

It’s well-known fact that the Heropanti actor is passionate about sports and fitness. So it doesn’t come as a surprise when he owns a sports team too. The actor is associated with Super Fight League (SFL), which is the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league. He also the co-owner of Bengaluru Tigers. It is said that both the venture costs around Rs 200 crores for the actor.

Range Rover

https://www.instagram.com/p/CacUK_NJ3s9/

Range Rover is one of the favourites among several celebrities. Tiger Shroff to owns the car which is one of his most prized possession. The car is worth Rs crore.

SS Jaguar 100

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZd7OJH2eT/

It’s a vintage car that Tiger owns which costs around Rs 4.5 crore. SS Jaguar 100 is a convertible that produces a maximum of 125 Bhp. It’s the only car of its type in India, and only the Shroff family owns it.

BMW M5

https://www.instagram.com/p/CasS12opVOB/

Tiger Shroff bought this luxurious car back in 2017 and costs upwards of Rs 1 crore. Needless to say, the car completely suits his style as he carries a very gentlemanly attitude.

Must Read: Once Parineeti Chopra Recalled ‘Bindass’ Ranveer Singh Standing In Front Of Her Without Clothes: “He Won’t Mind But You Would”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube