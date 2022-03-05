Deepika Padukone has clearly changed her fashion game since the promotions of Gehraiyaan. The actress is carrying more experimenting avatars that may be debatable for the audience. Her latest airport diaries included red leather pants and netizens are finding it highly uncomfortable for the travel journey. Just not that, troll feel Ranveer Singh is to be blamed for it. Scroll below for details.

There have been multiple times since Gehraiyaan promotions that Deepika has been trolled for her debatable looks. Whether it was her red leather dress or white drawstrings attire, netizens couldn’t relate to most of it. But those who have a ‘taste’ in fashion hailed her for those risqué outfits.

Deepika Padukone left the city for Pathaan shoot. Even her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were spotted at the airport today morning. Talking about the beauty, she opted for a red high-neck jumper and complimented her attire with red leather pants, a matching cap and heels. She also completed her whole look with a white and red handbag.

Well, we totally loved how hot she looked in the attire. Though one cannot deny that leather pants could be really uncomfortable for travel purposes. But again, to each it’s own. Netizens, however, couldn’t understand the same and began trolling Deepika Padukone for her outfit. Just not that, they feel it is Ranveer Singh who is to be blamed for her recent looks.

A netizen wrote, “That looks like a SUPER uncomfy airport outfit”

Another shared, “Is her stylist now Ranveer Singh?”

“Ranveer singh nai usko bhi bna dia apne jesa rangeela,” a troll commented.

“Zomato Delivery,” wrote another.

A user commented, “Sangat ka asar…lal pari lg rhi”

“She needs to stop following Ranveer Singh, NOW,” another wrote.

Check out the viral video ft Deepika Padukone at the airport below:

What is your take on the leather pant look?

