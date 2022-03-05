After getting delayed multiple times, Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan in lead, released yesterday all across the country. It marks the first-ever collaboration between Bachchan and director Nagraj Manjule. Let’s see how it performed at the box office on day 1.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film was ready by late 2019 but some legal matters didn’t allow its release. Further, the pandemic played a spoilsport. So technically, the film has hit the big screens after a period of over two and a half years. The film looked like a slow starter at ticket windows. But how much exactly did it earn on its opening day? Let’s have a look.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Jhund did a business in the range of 1.20-1.70 crores on day 1. It’s really a slow start considering the names attached with it. However, the positive thing is that the word of mouth is extremely positive and a big jump could be seen today and tomorrow.

Also, one must note that Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is running successfully in theatres, and yesterday, highly-anticipated The Batman has released in theatres. So, a tough competition is going on.

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the film also stars Ankush Gedam, Aakash Thosar, Kishore Kadam, Chhaya Kadam, Rinku Rajguru and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Valimai Box Office Day 6: Ajith Kumar’s Actioner Fails To Enjoy Mahashivratri Benefit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube