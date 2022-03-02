One of the most anticipated Tamil films in recent time, Valimai released last Thursday. Starring superstar Ajith Kumar, the actioner took a record-breaking start, but unfortunately, mixed reviews coming in cause a dent on the following day. Now, let’s see how it earned on day 6.

Backed by Boney Kapoor, Valimai was projected as Ajith’s first pan-Indian project. But honestly, with no promotions whatsoever (except trailer), no one really taught it to be a film of pan-Indian level. What’s more surprising is that the film hasn’t been properly showcased for its Hindi version as there is a negligible number of Hindi shows in theatres. Such things have already caused a major dent to box office numbers.

Now speaking of Valimai’s day 6 numbers, the film has earned 4 crores*, which is a fall from Monday’s 4.75 crores. It could have been considered normal on a working Tuesday, but given the fact that yesterday was a partial holiday due to Mahashivratri, the numbers are worrying.

The mixed word-of-mouth is surely taking a heavy toll on Valimai’s box office collection as the film has managed just 88.05 crores in 6 days of its release. While the 100 crore mark is given, it remains to be seen how many more days will be required to achieve the feat.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi and others. It released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

