Actress Huma Qureshi, who plays the female lead in the just-released Ajith-starrer ‘Valimai’, is overwhelmed by the love shown to her by Ajith’s fans.

Advertisement

The actress, who plays a cop in director H Vinoth’s Valimai, has been garnering praises for her performance in the action entertainer. In particular, her action blocks have come in for praise.

Advertisement

Pleased with the response to her performance, Huma Qureshi says: “I am literally amazed by the love and affection of enthusiastic Ajith fans. I want to extend my thanksgiving to Ajith Kumar fans”.

“Working with Ajith sir has been a long-run dream that has come true now. I thank Ajith sir, producer Boney Kapoor, and director H Vinoth for gifting me this role, which had so much importance. It was an amazing experience overall, and shooting for this movie has endowed me with an everlasting positive vibe,” said Huma Qureshi.

The actress, who made her debut in Tamil with the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kaala’, is currently working in various regional languages, including the movie ‘Double XL’ with Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra.

Must Read: Samantha’s Heavy Training Is An Inspiration To All, Says “My Trainer Is Crazier Than Yours”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube