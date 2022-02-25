As the pandemic has slowed and everything is almost back on track, we can see fans flocking theatres to watch their favourite stars. One such lucky star is Ajith Kumar, whose fans are going crazy for his Valimai. Let’s see how it is faring in advance booking on day 2.

Advertisement

Ajith was last seen in 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai, so it’s more than two years, his fans were waiting to see him on the big screen. To much extent, the film was promoted as Ajith’s pan-Indian film with a strategy of releasing it in multiple languages. But as expected, only the Tamil version is shattering box office records, and it’s pretty much enough.

Advertisement

Now let’s see how Valimai is faring in advance booking on day 2, across major Indian cities:

Mumbai

Yesterday saw a good response for Valimai, which is now slowed down on day 2. It usually happens with big movies that day 2 sees low response compared to the opening day. As of now, all shows are in the green zone (seats easily available).

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR has got limited screening for both Tamil and Telugu versions. In the total shows available, around 20% of shows are almost full.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is shockingly low. Tamil version (original version) has got really good numbers of shows, but contrary to that, the response is dull with just a couple of shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is just about average with 10-15% shows filling fast, and it’s understood as Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak has arrived today.

Chennai

Chennai continues to put a thunderous show after record-breaking day 1. Yes, it is comparatively low than yesterday, but still a huge response for day 2. As of now, 50-55% of shows are almost full in advance booking.

Pune, Kochi & Kolkata

Pune has got Valimai’s limited shows, and out of all, around 15% are filling fast. Kochi is good with around 25% shows almost full. Kolkata stays dull.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Valimai Craze Gets Out Of Control! Petrol Bomb Thrown At Ajith Fans, Dairy Products Being Stolen To Perform ‘Pooja’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube