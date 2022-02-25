Superstar Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has started its journey on a record-breaking note. Released yesterday, the film was expected to shatter previous records at the box office, and it has justified all the hype around it. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Ajith’s latest action entertainer released yesterday. Ajith fans were waiting for the film for over 2 years. As soon as the advance booking was opened, we saw tickets getting sold out like hot pancakes. While other versions have stayed comparatively low, the original Tamil version has taken ticket windows by storm.

Advertisement

Released amid much hoopla, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has emerged as the highest opener in the state of Tamil Nadu. As per the early trends flowing in, the film has made 35-37 crore gross in the state, beating Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe which made 34 crores gross on day 1. The official number is yet to come out.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Kerala has reportedly contributed 1 crore and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana has added 1 crore on the opening day. Speaking of the worldwide numbers, the overall total is expected to come in the range of 48-50 crores gross.

As Valimai has received mixed reviews from critics, it will be interesting to see how the film performs today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor, who has produced Valimai, says Ajith Kumar is a modest person who has nothing but sheer passion for his profession.

Sharing details of his experience of working with Ajith, Boney Kapoor told IANS, “He is an actor of modesty, who has mastered the discipline, has a sheer passion for his profession, and has immense dedication. No wonder, he is a most-sought actor among the producers. He has been a great support in getting this project shaped up as envisaged during the pre-production phase.”

Must Read: Valimai: Ajith Kumar Fans Flood Social Media With Appreciation Posts After FDFS, Claim The Action Sequences Are Of Hollywood Standards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube