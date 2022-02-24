Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film was previously scheduled to release on Pongal but the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the plans. Now the film is being released today and fans of the actor are on cloud nine.

Advertisement

Fans of the superstar took to Twitter to share their review of the film after catching the early morning shows in South India. Videos shared on the social platform shows fans going berserk. Needless to say, the star seems to have impressed everyone with his performance yet again.

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar is well known as a motor car racer and has participated in the MRF Racing series back in 2010. He has also participated in several other racing championships. He is shown doing death-defying stunts on motorbikes in Valimai. Visuals from the film right from inside the cinemas are also being shared on social media. Fans seem to be loving Ajith’s screen presence.

Several of his fans went on to claim that the action sequences from the film were at par with Hollywood. A Twitter user wrote, “1st Half over. Kollywood Cinema going to Next Level. Each and Every scene very suspense. Mass Intervel block. #Thala and Karthikeya Bike chasing scene Mass Terrific. All are Enjoy Nanga vera mari song (sic).”

#Valimai 💪 1st Half over..

Kollywood Cinema going to Next Level

Each and Every scene very suspense..

Mass Intervel block. #Thala and Karthikeya Bike chasing scene Mass Terrific.. All are EnjoyNanga vera mari song .. Thala.Thala.. #ValimaiReview #ValimaiThePower #Ajithkumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/rqNnch17fX — Thala Bakthan Msp (@msp_thala) February 24, 2022

Take a look at some more reactions to Ajith Kumar-led Valimai below:

#Valimai 1st Half – 🔥🔥🔥 Vera mari Kola mirattal la iruku AK career All Time Best Movie one the way#ValimaiStorm #Valimai #ValimaiFDFS pic.twitter.com/5ZFmWUJ0Pl — தளபதி (@Mersal198693) February 24, 2022

#Valimai

1st half : every1 thought it’s AK movie No it’s Vinoth brilliant execution and story elevation.Stunts better than Shankar movie. Screenplay racy and interval block makes you eye of seat thriller. Negatives:Short dialogues. 2nd half awaits .#ValimaiFDFS #ValimaiThePower — 🏏SIDD Arun🏏 (@adyararun01) February 24, 2022

#Valimai 1st half vera maari 🔥🔥

firey pre interval bang and face of between thala and karthikeya was lit.

So far bangam#ValimaiFDFS — Pradeep (@pradeepspadeds1) February 24, 2022

#Valimai 1st half : HEART-POUNDING EXPERIENCE, Thunderstorming Entrance scene of #AjithKumar Made my day,Gritty Performances from the whole crew, BGM Massss, A complete H.Vinoth's Narration, Crowd erupts for Track race and for @humasqureshi's bit fight. — NIRMAL KUMAR ❤️SFC❤️ (@Nirmal_twitt) February 24, 2022

#Valimai 1st half: Very detailed presentation by #HVinoth – both the Satan's Slaves biker gang & the police investigation side. The family sentiments add a personal touch to the hero's mission.@ActorKartikeya is positioned as a very powerful opponent to #Thala #AK. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 24, 2022

#Valimai 1st half Verithanam Best ever AK film since long.. One of the best ever thrillers Industry hit loading.. Can’t wait for 2nd half Vinoth thalaivaaaaaa — Shrik :-) (@shriktweets) February 24, 2022

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. The producer said that the film will mark the beginning of pan-Indian releases for the actor. He further said, “Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar’s movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast.”

Must Read: Bheemla Nayak: Hindi Version Of Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati’s Film Not Releasing In Theatres Tomorrow? Here’s All You Need To Know

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube