South Indian films have lately had an impressive impact on the pan-India audience, keeping viewers entertained with high-end action sequences, compelling storylines, and hard-hitting dialogues. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise’s box office success was an attest to the fact that Hindi dubbings can also bring in huge numbers if there is enough anticipation around the film. As Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak gears up for a theatrical release, a recent report now suggests that the film’s Hindi version will not release on the same day due to certain delays.

For the unversed, the trailer of this upcoming drama-thriller was released two days back and the response was tremendous, to say the least. The film features Pawan in the lead role alongside Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. It has been directed by S Thaman and is the official remake of a Malayalam film titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The plot of this film explores the concept of ego clash and focuses on how far people can go for pride and victory.

The film Bheemla Nayak was announced a while back and it has already been affected badly due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. According to a recent report by News 18, the Hindi dubbing will not be released with other language versions of this film on February 25th. Work on the Hindi dub is reportedly pending which is why the makers did not drop a Hindi teaser or trailer either.

However, it is being said that the Bheemla Nayak Hindi will release a week later, once it is complete. On the other hand, the film’s digital rights were sold to Disney+Hotstar at a whopping price of ₹70 crores a few days back and it is expected to start streaming within the next 50 days.

It is to be noted that actor John Abraham is already planning a Bollywood version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum which might get affected once Bheemla Nayak’s Hindi dub hits the market. The film is expected to star John and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and is being directed by Jagam Shakti.

