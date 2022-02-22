After the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic, South superstar Ajith Kumar’s film Valimai is believed to bring much-needed respite for all the cinema owners. The action-thriller is one of the much-awaited films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star on the big screen.

Initially, the film was expected to be released on Pongal this year but later the release was delayed to the Omicron scare. However, the film is touted to be the first big release of the year and the film has fetched record high prices for its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu.

Not just in the Southern state but also worldwide. As per the latest report in Pinkvilla, Ajith Kumar‘s Valimai managed to bring in the worldwide theatrical pre-release business, Rs 96 crore approx, thereby beating his 2017 release Vivegam, which fetched Rs 85 crore approx for its theatrical rights.

The report further states that the most of dealings were done considering the competition from RRR which was supposed to be released a week ago. Now that Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer release is rescheduled, Ajith Kumar’s film has no competition at the box office. Considering the finance costs from the repeated delays and other release expenses, the film needs to earn Rs. 100 crore plus share to have its distributors in green.

The theatrical pre-release business of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai is as follows:

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 64.50 crore

AP/TS – Rs. 2.50 crore

Karnataka – Rs. 4 crore

Kerala – Rs. 2.50 crore (valued)

North India – Rs. 2.50 crore (valued)

India Total – Rs. 76 crore

Overseas – Rs. 20 crore

Worldwide – Rs. 96 crore

It is worth pointing out that the above prices are all excluding GST and include estimated values for some territories which are distributed through “own release”.

