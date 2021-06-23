Ajith Kumar fans are super excited and waiting with all their heart to see the South superstar on the silver screen once more. While the fans are still waiting for Thala Ajith’s 60th film, Valimai, to release, they are also excited for his next, currently being called Thala 61. And now, we have an update on it.

As per a recent media report, the Ajith starrer will take over half a year to shoot, and it will happen in different locations. While the team is still working out the plans, read on to know deets about when the film will likely go on floors and release below.

A source close to the development of Ajith Kumar’s Thala 61 told Pinkvilla, “It’s an out and out action drama, with strong emotions and will be shot in multiple locations.” Talking about the time it will take to be shot, the insider added, “While the makers are indeed planning to wrap up the film in a quick span because they don’t want to make Thala Ajith’s fans wait for a long time, a film of this scale with a star like Ajith will take at least seven months. The idea is to not take as long as Valimai.”

This source further added that multiple schedules are being planned, and they will spread over a period of seven months. Revealing that the initial plan was to start filming Ajith Kumar’s Thala 61 in July, the source added that there is now a delay of a couple of months – thanks to Covid. Talking more about it, the insider said there is a high possibility of Thala 61 going on floors in October/November and wrapping up by May for a release in the third quarter of 2022. However, the timelines are all tentative and will depend on the Covid-19 scenario and also when Valimai.

Talking about Thala Ajith’s Valimai, the source said, “The team is currently working on the logistics to wrap up Valimai. It’s expected to resume by July end/early August, depending on the Covid-19 scenario and release towards the end of this year once cinema halls are operational with 100% occupancy in Tamil Nadu. A Diwali release can’t be ruled out at the moment, however a final call on release date will be taken once the shoot is wrapped up.”

Further talking about Thala 61, the source added that all three key stakeholders – Ajith Kumar, H.Vinoth and Boney Kapoor, are very excited. The pre-production work, including deciding on the locations, Thala’s looks and the extensive supporting cast, has already begun.

