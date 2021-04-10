Back in 2019, Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor attended an event together and it became the talk of the town. A video of the producer patting on the actress’ derriere went viral on the internet and trolls just wouldn’t stop. Later, Rautela took to her social media and clarified the air on the huge controversy. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

It was footage from the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay Gada that was going crazy viral on the internet.

Advertisement

In the video, Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor stopped and were chatting for a while before exiting the venue when the incident took place and was all over the internet. Trolls wouldn’t stop trolling the producer’s behaviour without knowing the full story.

Fans on social media were commenting, “this is what casual s*xual assault looks like,” “disgusting” and whatnot. Another fan wrote, “If it had been any other common man, she would have slapped him by now, but clearly not the same reaction towards such a grand producer.”

Urvashi Rautela then took to her Twitter and lashed out at trolls and media. The actress wrote, “Presumably one of the India’s ‘SUPREME’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!?? Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS.”

Presumably one of the India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??

Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019

In another tweet, the Sanam Re actress wrote, “I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir. He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don’t even think twice before”

I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir.

He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before pic.twitter.com/VIzuCeeObV — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

Later in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela revealed that it was all blown out of proportion and said, “It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith… which I couldn’t do because of my movie dates. So, I knew him already. Because I couldn’t do a movie with him doesn’t mean I don’t have a relationship with him.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hello Charlie Movie Review: This Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain’s Gorilla-Comedy Is Made For Monkeys!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube