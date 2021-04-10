Didn’t we all fall in love with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s pairing in Gully Boy? Well, fans loved this fresh pairing and wanted to see more of them romancing each other on-screen. It looks like Karan Johar has heard you all and is all set to direct a film with these two powerhouses.

We are already tripping on the fact that Ranveer and Alia will be seen in a typical Dharma romantic movie. How amazing is that gonna be? Yes, we know you are dying to get all the details about this one. Keep scrolling further.

According to reports in Spotboye, Karan Johar is all set to direct two of his favourite young stars, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, in a film that is said to be a quirky love story. However, Kjo has refrained from spilling out beans about this project.

A close friend of Karan Johar went on to confirm this news and said, “Yes Karan is directing a film with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Alia is like Karan’s resident heroine. Ussko Karan Kuch bhi karne ko bolega who karegi (she will do anything Karan asks her to). As for Ranveer, both Deepika and she are very close to Karan. But Ranveer has never been directed by Karan, although he did Simmba, which was co-produced by Karan’s Dharma Productions.”

Talking about Alia and Ranveer’s pairing, we have seen them in a series of ads for a travel portal. They have even been paired opposite each other in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy as well. This is going to be the first time that we will see these two in a full-blown Dharma universe romantic movie.

The source further added, “Alia is closer to him than she is to her own father. She calls Karan her second father. Karan needs no advice on how to make Alia feel special. Incidentally, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are so close that she doesn’t make any major professional or personal decisions without consulting him. Alia wants to be in every film of Karan Johar; She never discusses money with him.”

