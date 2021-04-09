I know we all want to escape this tough COVID-19 situation and set ourselves free, maybe on a beach. How about the Maldives? Well, it looks like vacationing in the Maldivian islands has become a new trend, and I am having some serious FOMO out here. If not for the fact that I am locked down in my house and cannot travel, It is definitely because I am getting to see these divas post their s*xy bikini pics every day while all I can wear is my pyjamas. You feel me, right? Although all the pictures posted by the Bollywood fam is lovely, but the recent one posted by Janhvi Kapoor has taken the cherry away from the cake.

Advertisement

Mostly all of you must have seen that stunning picture of Janhvi she posted on her Instagram recently. But did her metallic monokini remind of something? Did you feel like you have seen this before? Ok, then let us remind you.

Advertisement

Firstly, have a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s metallic monokini. She looked drop-dead gorgeous, and I am definitely falling short of words to describe her beauty. The sunset in the background played a perfect partner in adding gorgeousness to her beauty.

The monokini hugged her curves perfectly, and Janhvi Kapoor’s long legs would definitely make any man go weak on his knees. She left her hair open and wore a cute smile on her face. The actress, in many ways, reminded all of us of her late mother, Sridevi. Have a look at the picture below. Have a look at the picture below:

Before you just cannot stop yourself from ogling at Janhvi’s picture, let us bring you back to reality and show you Sunny Leone’s picture wearing a similar metallic monokini.

Well, Sunny has her own charm and oomph factor, which can never go unmissed. The diva dipped partially in the pool posed in a sultry way, and we are sure you guys are floored. Now, If we ask you who wore the metallic monokini better, wouldn’t it be a daunting task for you to choose between Sunny and Janhvi Kapoor?

Anyway, we leave you guys with the pictures of these two gorgeous ladies and you decide who took your breath away? Vote now!

Polls Who Dazzled In The Metallic Monokini Better? Janhvi Kapoor

Sunny Leone View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Uses This Cost-Free Beauty Hack For A Flawless Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube