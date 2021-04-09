Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for a while now and time and again, their fans want to hear the good news of ‘When the wedding bells are ringing for the couple?’ But initially, their relationship rumours were not taken seriously and trolls would comment on Arora’s character calling her ‘buddhi’ and ‘desperate’.

Although now, the couple has been out and about their relationship in public and doesn’t care about trolls anymore.

Once in a conversation with HT Brunch, Malaika Arora opened up on trolls targeting her for dating Arjun Kapoor who’s younger than her. They would use derogatory terms for the actress and hence she decided to break her silence for once and for all.

“The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f*ck,” Malaika said.

The 47-year-old actress also revealed how her son Arhaan reacted to the news and said, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.”

Malaika Arora shut the trolls like a queen. Way to go, beauty!

