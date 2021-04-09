Govinda and Salman Khan had indeed become partners after they worked together in the 2016 hit movie of the same name. Their relationship was perfect until the Dabangg actor who was supposed to launch Chi Chi’s daughter Tina Ahuja launched Sonakshi Sinha instead. It was at this point that the relationship between the two actors was soured. But did you know there was a time when the Ready actor was asked not to come in front of the Coolie No 1 actor?

Yes! You heard it right. Govinda himself confessed this in one of his interviews after his relationship with Salman went for a toss. He was upset with Bhaijaan, and maybe that is why he did not hesitate even once before revealing certain things about their relationship. Keep reading further for more details.

After Salman Khan ditched Govinda and his daughter Tina Ahuja and launched Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, Chi Chi was reportedly heartbroken. In an interview given to Times Of India, he said, ”When I quit politics, he had supported me, and for that, I thank him. But in any case, one should not expect so much from another person that it burdens them professionally.”

In another interview, Govinda took a dig at Salman Khan and said, ”There was no chance of me staying in Salman’s camp. I was praised in such a manner that Salman was told you shouldn’t come in front of Govinda…”

”One actor will love another actor only to the extent to which his own business remains unaffected… Today, however, I don’t have any expectations from Salman. Because he has been told so much about me that there will not be a chance of us acting again together. There are massive camps in Bollywood. I never belonged to any camps, but I think it was a wrong move. I should have had. It affects your career. It’s one big family,” Govinda had told PTI.

Well, after this interview, we really haven’t seen Govinda and Salman Khan working together. Do you miss their duo? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

