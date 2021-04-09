Rhea Chakraborty has been in the centre of a storm for close to a year now. She jumped back to the headlines a few days ago when she made a social media comeback on Instagram. Most recently she posted a picture with Saand Ki Aankh producer and Tushar Hiranandani’s wife, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The picture was enough to give rise to speculations that Rhea is working in a film produced by Nidhi.

While sharing the picture with Nidhi, Rhea wrote, “#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum (sic).” Ever since then, Rhea has found herself in the controversy post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, all eyes have been on her career. In that case, this post gave rise to a ton of rumours and was a talk of the town.

Now, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani has decided to open up on the same and revealed that she isn’t collaborating with Rhea Chakraborty on any project. Talking to Bombay Times, Nidhi said, “Rhea is a very close friend of mine. We have been friends for years and the picture that was shared on Instagram was clicked as we hung out as friends together. There’s nothing more behind it. There’s no project in the pipeline”

The Saand Ki Aankh producer then walked down the memory lane and recalled how her and Rhea Chakraborty’s friendship begin. She said, “Back then I used to work with director Mohit Suri. So, I met Rhea on the sets of Half Girlfriend in South Africa. We got along really well and became too close too soon. She has been like a little sister to me since then.”

While on that, in the same chat, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani makes it clear that she will stand by Rhea Chakraborty’s side always. “Yes, I will always stand by her through thick and thin, because she has stood by me through my thick and thin. I know she is having a tough time, but she will bounce back as she has the support of very good friends and family,” she signs off.

