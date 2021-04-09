Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been amongst the most soothing voices Bollywood ever had. His collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan has given multiple hits over the years. Be it Chalte Chalte, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha or Agar Tum Kaho, fans still can’t get enough of those melodious songs. But do you know, back in 2018, the singer had insulted Shah Rukh by pointing out at hits like Lungi Dance?

It all happened during India Today Safaigiri Summit and Awards 2018’s event. There he spoke that Shah Rukh used to rock the industry, till the time he kept singing songs for him. He also mocked his hits like Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had said, “I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him – and I stopped singing for him – he came down to Lungi Dance.” He even went onto reveal the reason why he has stopped singing for the actor lately.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya added, “It was a very small reason that I stopped singing for Shah Rukh Khan. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers (during the end credits). The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Tana. It was my voice. But it wasn’t shown anywhere.”

“The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don’t lack anything. So why should I ask for this?” he continued.

“Sorry bol do! When you (Shah Rukh) can make up with Farah Khan, whose husband tweeted rubbish about you, then there should be no problem with a simple man like me,” Abhijeet had said to Times Of India when asked about patching up with Shah Rukh Khan.

