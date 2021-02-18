Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan has been announced fans cannot keep calm. These two powerhouses will soon reunite on-screen with this Yash Raj Films movie, which also stars John Abraham. We will even get to see Salman Khan in a cameo. But, what we are most excited about it that SRK and Deepu will be shaking a leg for a dance number in this film.

Advertisement

The movie is expected to be a massive hit as it also marks SRK’s comeback after Zero. When we talk about Deepika and King Khan dancing together, the only song that crosses our minds is Lungi Dance. It was such a massive hit that it is a part of most of our playlists even today. Just imagine what magic will this new dance nu,ber create?

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Pathan’s shoot has already begun, and Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting for it in Mumbai at the YRF studio for the past three days where he also canned a big scale action scene. As per the latest reports, Deepika Padukone will be seen shaking her leg with SRK in a groovy dance number which Vishal and Shekhar will compose.

Deepika Padukone will join Shah Rukh Khan on the sets this week where the duo will shoot for the same. Needless to say, their chemistry always leaves the fans swooning, and we’re sure, this time as well, these two will leave us all mesmerized.

Talking about the film, Salman Khan recently confirmed being a part of Pathan during one of the weekend ka vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 14. We also told you that the climax action sequence would be shot at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

All we can say is that we cannot wait for the film to release. Anyway, you tell us how excited you are about the dance number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone?

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Is A Crazy Car Connoisseur, He Owns Beasts Worth 11 Crores Approx – The List Includes Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes Benz-GLS & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube