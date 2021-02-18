Kartik Aaryan has been the climbing the ladder of success ever since his stint in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He has a lot of upcoming films in his kitty, but the one which everyone is most excited about is Dostana 2. Fans cannot keep calm ever since the actor has collaborated with ace filmmaker Karan Johar. But it looks like something is not right in their paradise.

Kartik was finalised to play the lead after several top heroes including Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Diljit Dosanjh and others declined the role. Nobody wanted to play brother to Janhvi Kapoor in the film, but him. The actor desperately wanted to do a film with Dharma Productions and instantly agreed to participate in the project. The film completed its first schedule, but the pandemic and the lockdown put everything on pause. But what has led to trouble? Keep reading further to know it all.

We all know that after the Pandemic, Kartik Aaryan has been quite reluctant to begin shooting. He just wanted to be safe and not jump into the chaos so soon. But, according to reports in Bollywood Hungama, after months of dilly-dallying with the dates owing to his safety, he decided to first wrap up Ram Madhvani’s film Dhamaka and that annoyed Karan Johar.

A source told the portal, “For the longest time, Kartik Aaryan gave a genuine reason of the Covid 19 pandemic to not start the shoot. He wanted to ensure safety, so Karan didn’t push him much. But when he shot for Dhamaka, Karan Johar was upset. They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment.”

The Love Aaj Kal actor later did the unthinkable, and that led to a major fallout with Karan Johar. “Kartik got upset with the banner when they gave Shashank Khaitan’s Yoddha to Shahid Kapoor. Although Shahid soon quit, they never approached Kartik for the role anyway. Also, Kartik’s dates were not available for Dostana 2, Karan decided to go ahead and start Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor from April. The moment Kartik got to know about this development; he informed the production house that the only dates available for Dostana 2 this year would be April onwards. Karan understood what Kartik was doing and quickly reprimanded him for the same. He was genuinely upset with Kartik as Janhvi had to pick between Dostana 2 and Mr. Lele. The last we heard, Karan and Kartik are not speaking a word to each other.”

However, a source close to Kartik Aaryan tells a different story saying, “Kartik was to start work on Bhool Bhulaiya 2, but the project was delayed since Tabu did not want to take a risk with the shoot. Since Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was rescheduled, he allocated his available dates to shoot Dhamaka. Dostana 2 shoot was to be an overseas schedule that would be shot in the UK. This shoot got pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the new lockdown rules prohibited its execution. In fact, even now there is no clarity when it comes to the overseas shoot since the pandemic has continued to wreak havoc. But despite this uncertainty of the overseas shoot for Dostana 2 and the fact that Kartik is juggling multiple projects, he has ensured that he has dates available in April that he has allocated to Dostana 2.”

Further reasoning that such date issues are currently a commonplace with most from the industry the source close to Kartik continues, “The problem on dates is not only confined to Kartik; this is happening with most celebrities working on multiple projects. They have to juggle multiple projects simultaneously. So it is not entirely Kartik’s fault. In fact, he will be shooting 3-4 days for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 over the next 3-4 weeks with Kiara.”

