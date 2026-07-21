Awarapan 2 Song Yeh Awarapan By Arijit Singh Out Now (Photo Credit: YouTube/Wikipedia)

The makers of Awarapan 2 have released a new song titled Yeh Awarapan, adding another track to the film’s music album. The release has also put Arijit Singh back in the spotlight, with the song arriving amid discussion about his reported return to playback singing.

Earlier this year, Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. However, the release of Yeh Awarapan has sparked fresh speculation among fans. While some reports claim that the singer has made a comeback, there has been no official confirmation. It is also unclear whether this is one of his unreleased songs from before his retirement announcement.

Arijit Singh Lends His Voice To Yeh Awarapan

Featuring Emraan Hashmi, Yeh Awarapan continues the emotional tone associated with the film franchise. The second chapter is one of the most anticipated releases for fans of the original movie, and the new track has already begun to draw attention online.

The title track of Awarapan 2 is sung by Arijit Singh, and the music is composed by Amaal Malik. The lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag. The release also marks another collaboration between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films. Interestingly, the singer’s first Hindi film song was associated with a Vishesh Films production.

The song focuses on themes of love, longing, and redemption, which have long been closely associated with the Awarapan universe. With Arijit’s vocals and Amaal Malik’s composition, the track aims to capture the emotional side of the film’s story.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, and Aniruddh Rawal.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and presented by Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. Meanwhile, Yeh Awarapan is now available across major streaming platforms for listeners.

Watch Ye Awarapan Video Here

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