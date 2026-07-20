Murlikant Petkar Reacts To Kartik Aaryan’s National Award Win ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kartik Aaryan recently received the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion. The Kabir Khan directorial was inspired by the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar and brought his remarkable journey to the big screen.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan’s National Award win for portraying him and bringing his journey to life in films, Murlikant Petkar expressed joy. Calling it a well-deserved reward, he reflected on what the recognition means to him personally.

Murlikant Petkar Reacts To Kartik Aaryan’s National Award Win

Sharing his thoughts, Murlikant Petkar said, “What a moment of pride and joy! This recognition is a fitting reward for his remarkable performance and unwavering dedication. This film has given me memories that I will cherish forever. It brought my journey to a new generation, earned me the honor of the Arjuna Award (Lifetime 2024), and today, with Kartik winning the National Award, it truly feels like life has come full circle. Chandu Champion is not just a movie; it is a celebration of grit and excellence, and this recognition makes the moment even more special for everyone involved.”

He further added, “As someone whose life inspired Chandu Champion, this is one of the proudest moments of my life. I am incredibly happy for Kartik Aaryan and immensely proud of the sincerity, discipline, passion, and relentless hard work with which he portrayed my journey. He truly understood the emotions behind my story, and seeing him honored with the National Award is deeply moving.”

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion followed the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The film required Kartik Aaryan to undergo a major physical transformation and extensive training to portray the athlete on screen. The actor’s performance received positive reviews upon release, and the National Award has now added another major achievement to the film’s journey.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion brought Murlikant Petkar’s story to a wider audience. The sports drama explored his struggles, achievements, and determination to succeed against the odds.

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