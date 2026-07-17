Deepika Padukone Filming Raaka During Pregnancy( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Deepika Padukone is shooting for Atlee’s next movie, Raaka, also starring Allu Arjun in the male lead. While the makers have kept a lot of details about the project under wraps, a new report has revealed some interesting information about Deepika’s work on the film.

As per a report by Variety India, the actress continued to shoot for Raaka even while being pregnant and was actively involved in the shoot even while preparing to take a maternity break.

Deepika Reportedly Shot Action Sequences While Pregnant

Deepika was shooting for the film on a daily basis and was eager to complete a big portion of her work before going on maternity leave, the report said. It also alleges the actress filmed physically demanding action scenes while seven months pregnant.

Deepika had earlier talked about the importance of having a structured work schedule and maintaining work-life balance but was reportedly working on the project to help keep the production on track.

Crew Member Applauds The Actress’ Dedication

A crew member quoted in the report spoke about Deepika’s dedication during the filming process. The crew member said, “She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost grueling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention.”

About Raaka

Atlee’s directorial Raaka features Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun for the first time sharing screen space. The sci-fi fantasy action entertainer is expected to have big action scenes and spectacular visual effects.

The story details have not been revealed much by the makers, but the project has already generated a lot of buzz due to the combination of Atlee, Allu Arjun, and Deepika Padukone.

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