Is Alia Bhatt Joining Prabhas’s Film? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2 made big news in 2025. Her departure sparked widespread discussions about working hours for new mothers and compensation for female stars. However, soon after, the question became: who would replace Padukone’s pivotal character, Sumathi, in Nag Ashwin’s directorial?

Recent reports suggest that Alia Bhatt has been roped in for the film, which has already gone on floors. While reports suggest she has joined the film, there is no confirmation whether she will be replacing Deepika or will play a totally new character.

Kalki 2 stars Prabhas as one of the leading men alongside veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. While there has been no confirmation that Alia Bhatt has joined the team of the Telugu blockbuster, the actress has also not denied the claims.

As we await confirmation on Alia Bhatt’s presence in Kalki 2, here are three reasons we feel she will be the best fit for the film:

1. Among the biggest female stars in India

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of India’s biggest stars and a name that is recognised across regions. Even though she has primarily worked in Hindi cinema, her popularity extends beyond India’s borders, an advantage that could further boost the reach of a film like Kalki 2 which has been mounted on a big scale.

2. Prabhas’s social media approval

Actor Prabhas, who plays Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, will be reprising his role in the sequel. The actor, who is not very active on social media, recently shared his appreciation for the Alpha trailer and lauded Alia Bhatt. This comes at a time when rumours of the Jigra actress joining the cast of Kalki 2 are gaining momentum.

Prabhas usually extends his wishes before a film’s release only to friends or colleagues, making the gesture noteworthy.

On Tuesday, ahead of the release of Alpha, Prabhas took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video from the YRF film. Along with it, he wrote, “Alpha trailer looks amazing and promising… wishing the best to Alia, YRF and the entire team for July 3.”

Reacting to the shoutout, Alia Bhatt replied, “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much.”

3. Alia Bhatt- the action star?

Kalki 2 will feature intense battle sequences, and agility will be a key requirement for the role. Alia Bhatt has been training extensively for Alpha and has already impressed audiences with her smooth action moves. The actor is currently in top physical shape to take on such a role, and the skills she has acquired during her Alpha training could be put to good use in the sci-fi drama Kalki 2.

Advertisement

For more Bollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Teaser Inspired From Hollywood Films? Netizens Criticize With Comparisons, Question “Where Is Sharvari?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News