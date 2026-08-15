Obsession North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Curry Barker’s Film Ends Its Historic 91-Day Run As The 7th Highest-Grossing Horror Film Ever ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Obsession by Curry Barker has finally left theaters in North America. The horror movie kept exhibitors on their toes with its solid box-office performance. The movie has beaten many others with much higher budgets to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing horror movies at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has very high ratings, and the people went crazy over the horror movies. It is also the highest-grossing horror movie at the domestic and worldwide box office in 2026. Despite a strong opening, Backrooms could not catch up to this Curry Barker’s film. It is also one of the biggest original horror hits worldwide. The film is still running in international markets.

Obsession’s closing collection at the box office in North America

According to reports, Obsession has completed its box office run in North America after its release in mid-May this year. The Curry Barker movie stayed in the theaters in North America for 91 days before bidding goodbye. It collected $27k on its 13th Thursday at the box office in North America across its remaining 186 theaters still playing it. The horror film ended its run with a solid $263.5 million in domestic box office. It became the 7th-highest-grossing horror movie at the North American box office.

How much profit did it make domestically on its micro-budget?

It was reportedly made on a budget of only $0.75 million, and it has raked in more than $262.7 million in profit on that micro budget. It is one of the most profitable films of all time. Obsession is the true blockbuster when it comes to budget-to-box office ratio. The Curry Barker movie remained at the top of the box office rankings for weeks. It is astonishing how a film with such a low budget smashed other studio hits in its terrific run.

More about the movie

The film is still running in overseas markets and could even cross the $500 million milestone worldwide. The worldwide total for the horror flick stands at $488.2 million. Directed by Curry Barker, the film follows a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend to fall in love with him, which makes him obsessed. Obsession was released in theaters on May 15 and is also available online.

Box office summary of Obsession

Domestic – $263.5 million

International – $224.7 million

Worldwide – $488.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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