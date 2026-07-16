Jana Nayagan Release: Vijay’s Final Film Sparks a Domino Effect Across Tamil Cinema ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After a long wait, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has set a release date. Directed by H.Vinoth, the film will be released in theatres on July 23. The release date has been announced just a week before the big day. This has caused many other filmmakers to reshuffle their initially planned release dates. No one wishes to clash with Vijay or come anywhere near the film. Vijay’s swansong is expected to break several box-office records and take up majority of the screens in Tamil Nadu and other Southern states.

Tamil Cinema Releases Face Reshuffling

A day after it was confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be arriving on July 23, the release of Arun Matheswaran’s DC was moved by a week. The film starring Lokesh Kanagaraj marks the director’s acting debut. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi. Lokesh and Vijay share a close bond as the filmmaker has directed the actor in Master and Leo. Kanagaraj’s Leo is Vijay’s highest-grossing film ever, having crossed the 600 crore mark.

DC will now come to theatres on August 7.

R Madhavan’s GDN, which was supposed to be released on July 17, has quietly removed its release date from posters. The makers are now sharing posts that read, ‘Coming soon’. The makers of R Madhavan’s biographical drama are yet to announce a date.

Just like GDN, the makers of The Dark Heaven have also moved the release of their film indefinitely. Meanwhile, GV Prakash Kumar’s Immortal has been moved from July 17 to September 4.

It has also been reported that Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial, Sigma, might be postponed. For now, the film has been scheduled to be re-released on July 31. The makers have not officially changed the release date.

All About Jana Nayagan Release

Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong is expected to score big at the box office. The film will open on July 23 with a massive screen count across the country and abroad. Shows will be starting as early as 6 am and are expected to sell out.

For Vijay fans, this film is not just a celebration but a fitting goodbye to their favourite star, who draws the curtain on his acting career. Despite facing an online leak, Jana Nayagan is expected to open big in India. While in January the predictions were around 45 crore opening day, with the leak, the collections may come in the 30 crore range.

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