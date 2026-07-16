Jana Nayagan Box Office: Mamitha Baiju Might Just Be The Youngest To Achieve A Major Milestone( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju is one of the most in-demand stars in the South Indian film industry. After Premalu became a blockbuster in 2024, she has not looked back. She has emerged as one of the top choices for female leads not just in Malayalam but also in Tamil cinema. Thanks to her Premalu popularity, she landed some of Tamil cinema’s most lucrative projects. Initially, 2026 was supposed to begin on a high note for the actress with Jana Nayagan, but the makers delayed the film. Now, however, the film is just a week away from its grand worldwide release. Mamitha Baiju plays Thalapathy Vijay’s foster daughter, Vijay Laxmi

Mamitha Baiju To Make A Rare Record

At just 24, Mamitha Baiju is eyeing her third 100 crore film. She achieved her first 100 crore success with Girish AD’s Premalu, in which she starred opposite Naslen. Her adorable looks coupled with a strong performance made aher an audience favourite in Kerala and outside as well. The film quickly made her a bankable movie star. Made on a modest budget of 3 crore, the film earned over 100 crore gross worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed 131.5 crore worldwide, making it Mamitha’s first century.

In 2025, Mamitha was paired opposite Pradeep Ranganathan in the Tamil film Dude. The film grossed 114. 3 crore worldwide, giving Mamitha her second century at the box office.

Now, all eyes are on Mamitha’s next film, which will help her achieve her third century at the box office. The film, backed by a massive budget, is expected to cross the century mark in its opening weekend.

With this achievement, Mamitha might be the youngest South Indian actress to have 3 100 crore films before the age of 25.

All About Jana Nayagan Release

The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, will be released in theatres on July 23. The film was initially scheduled to be released in January 2026. However, due to non-clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film could not be released in theatres.

During its delay, the film leaked as well. Jana Nayagan was leaked online by miscreants associated with the film. Reportedly, 1.2 crore people watched the film illegally. The film was expected to open in the range of 45 crore in January, but the leak and delay can cause signifcnat impact on its opening day collection.

Despite the leak, Vijay has a strong, loyal fanbase. This will help the film cross 30 crore on opening day. Additionally, there is an emotional aspect to the film, as it is Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong. Most likely, this is the first time that a sitting Chief Minister of a state has had a film released in theatres at the same time.

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