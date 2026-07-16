Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 20 Update!( Photo Credit – Facebook/X )

Welcome To The Jungle is close to wrapping up its third week in theatres. The action-adventure comedy is in the last leg of its box office run and has unlocked its last target. It is now Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Crosses the 135 crore mark in India

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle added 50 lakh to its kitty on day 20. After the discounted Tuesday, it dropped to a similar line as the third Monday at 55 lakh. Ahmed Khan’s directorial could have enjoyed a longer run, had there not been competition from Dhamaal 4.

The total earnings in India have reached 135.2 crore net. It is Akshay Kumar’s 10th highest-grossing film of all time. Surpassing OMG 2 (150 crore) may not be out of reach. Including GST, the gross total stands at 159.53 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Day 15: 1 crore

Day 16: 1.6 crore

Day 17: 1.9 crore

Day 18: 55 lakh

Day 19: 75 lakh

Day 20: 50 lakh

Total: 135.2 crore

Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest post-COVID grosser

Another milestone has been unlocked! Welcome To The Jungle has left behind Sky Force (134.93 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. This is where it will likely conclude its domestic run.

Below are Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 135.2 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 135.2 crore

ROI: 8.16%

India gross: 159.53 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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