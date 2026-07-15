Michael Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $10M Away From Surpassing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Michael has recently achieved a major feat by becoming the biggest biopic ever domestically and worldwide. The movie is now on track to beat the worldwide total of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Audiences have loved the King of Pop’s biopic despite negative reviews from critics. It was released late in Japan and Russia and is holding strong at the box office in both regions. Because of that stronghold, the movie has reached a major milestone worldwide.

Michael crosses the $1 billion milestone worldwide

The King of Pop’s biopic has surpassed The Passion of the Christ as the all-time highest-grossing biopic in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Michael has collected $371.9 million at the North American box office so far. Internationally, it is still holding good and has hit the $629.8 million cume so far. Therefore, the movie’s worldwide box office is $1 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $371.9 million

International – $629.8 million

Worldwide – $1.0 billion

Michael is inches away from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie. It collected $1 billion at the worldwide box office in its glorious run. The film is still running on some screens, but not for long. According to reports, Michael is about $8 million short of surpassing the global haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

For the unversed, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. The King of Pop’s biopic will eventually beat the Nintendo sequel worldwide and become the year’s highest-grossing film. However, it still depends on how it holds in Japan and Russia. Michael was released on April 24 and is 2026’s highest-grossing live-action movie.

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