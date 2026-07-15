Anil Kapoor At The Post-COVID Box Office! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor has been rising and shining in the post-COVID era. He’s been part of some big projects and has also received praise for his portrayal. With Alpha, the 69-year-old star has finally unlocked the 1100 crore club at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Anil Kapoor’s performance at the post-COVID box office

The post-COVID journey started with Raj Mehta’s multi-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo. The family comedy drama collected 85.25 crore net in its lifetime, gaining an average verdict at the box office.

His next, which became his highest-grossing post-COVID release, was Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial created a lot of noise. It gained the super-hit verdict, with a domestic total of whopping 554 crore. Unfortunately, Fighter could not score a hat-trick of success, as it earned 215 crore against its high budget, and turned out to be a losing affair. A similar scenario was witnessed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

YRF‘s first female spy thriller, Alpha, was expected to be a big box office blockbuster. Shiv Rawail’s directorial also failed to impress the audience. In 12 days, it has amassed only 56 crore net in India.

But Alpha has helped push Anil Kapoor’s post-COVID total to 1100 crore+. With 5 releases in total, the veteran star has accumulated a respectable total at the domestic box office.

Check out Anil Kapoor’s post-COVID breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 85.25 crore Animal: 554 crore Fighter: 215 crore WAR 2: 244.29 crore Alpha: 56 crore

Total: 1154.54 crore

Can Alpha help him enter the 1200 crore club?

Unfortunately, Alpha is predicted to wrap its lifetime below the 100 crore mark. This means the spy action thriller will not be able to cover the margin of 45.46 crore and help Anil Kapoor enter the 1200 crore club post-COVID.

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