Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, is now aiming for a century at the worldwide box office. Shiv Rawail’s directorial is witnessing a lukewarm response. But it will soon beat the global lifetime of Udta Punjab. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 12

According to estimates, Alpha stands at 92.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days. It has amassed 56 crore net, which converted to 66.08 crore gross from India. The international circuits have collected a total of 26.82 crore gross.

One expected a far better fate for a YRF spy action thriller. But the mixed word-of-mouth soon led to a crash. There’s hardly any hope left for the Alia Bhatt starrer, which may clock a century at the maximum.

Inches away from Udta Punjab’s global haul

In its lifetime, Udta Punjab earned 97.03 crore gross worldwide. Alpha is now only 4.13 crore away from surpassing it. But it will not be able to enter Alia Bhatt’s top 10 highest-grossing films globally. The spy action thriller must earn over 135.47 crore gross to beat Dear Zindagi, which is at the bottom spot. A margin of 42.57 crore will be impossible to cover, considering the current pace.

The only good news for Shiv Rawail’s directorial is the absence of big competition in the coming weeks. While Dhamaal 4 will continue to dominate the ticket windows, YRF’s latest production can still earn on the lower end. All eyes are now on the third weekend.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 56 crore

India gross: 66.08 crore

Overseas gross: 26.82 crore

Worldwide gross: 92.9 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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