Millie Bobby Brown’s estimated net worth is $20 million as of 2026. The majority of her wealth comes from her acting salaries, particularly from Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, along with producer credits, brand endorsements, and her beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress, producer, entrepreneur, and author with an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Best known for playing Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Brown has built her fortune through acting salaries, producer credits, endorsement deals, and her beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

Who Is Millie Bobby Brown? Career Overview

Millie Bobby Brown is a popular British actress who became a household name for her role as Eleven in the Netflix television series Stranger Things. At a very young age, she has achieved great success in show business through her acting projects and other endeavors.

Brown’s breakout role in Stranger Things transformed her into one of the most recognizable young stars in the world. As her popularity grew, she successfully expanded beyond television into films, production, brand partnerships, publishing, and entrepreneurship. Besides being a talented artist, Brown is also financially sound. Let’s take a look at her net worth.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth: How Did She Get Here?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth in 2026 is $20 million. This is a staggering amount considering her young age. The actress primarily earns from her film and television projects. Brown reportedly earns around $1 million each year. Her fees for movie roles are approximately $10 million.

While acting remains her primary source of income, Brown has diversified her earnings through producing projects, endorsement deals, publishing, and business ventures. Her ability to expand beyond acting at a young age has played a significant role in building her overall wealth. Brown is also an author and has penned a book called Nineteen Steps. She co-wrote it with Kathleen McGurl and is loosely based on her family history.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Brand Endorsements & Public Associations

Apart from acting, Brown is also a professional model. She made her runway debut in the year 2017 with Calvin Klein’s By Appointed Campaign. Brown also earns substantial income from brand deals. According to Cosmopolitan, she has endorsed brands such as Citigroup, Pandora, Converse, Vogue Eyewear, and Louis Vuitton. Her fees for these deals are not publicly known, but we can expect that she received a hefty paycheck.

Brand Category Calvin Klein Fashion Louis Vuitton Luxury Fashion Pandora Jewelry Converse Footwear Vogue Eyewear Eyewear Citigroup Financial Services

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Over Time

Millie Bobby Brown’s financial growth has closely mirrored her rise from a child actor to one of Netflix’s biggest stars. From her breakthrough role in Stranger Things to launching Florence by Mills and securing major film paychecks, each phase of her career has contributed to her growing fortune.

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 2016 Under $1 Million Breakthrough role as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things. 2017 ~$2 Million Growing popularity, award recognition, and first major fashion partnerships, including Calvin Klein. 2019 ~$5 Million Starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and expanded into major studio films. 2020 ~$8 Million Earned acting and producer income from Enola Holmes while expanding Florence by Mills. 2022 ~$12 Million Reportedly earned $10 million for Enola Holmes 2, one of the highest paydays for a young actor. 2024 ~$18 Million Continued earning from acting, producing, endorsements, and business ventures. 2026 $20 Million Wealth supported by Stranger Things, film projects, Florence by Mills, brand deals, and publishing ventures.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Personal Life & Family

Millie Bobby Brown was born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, and was raised in England before her family moved to the United States to support her acting career.

In 2024, she married Jake Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi. Despite achieving global fame at a young age, Brown continues to balance her acting career with entrepreneurship, writing, and other creative pursuits.

The actress has houses in Atlanta, Spain, London, and other parts of the United States. She is also the owner of several luxury vehicles, including a Mini Cooper, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Salary & Earnings

According to Deadline, Brown was earning $300,000 per episode for the first two seasons of Stranger Things. This means that she amassed around $510,000 from two seasons. The cast members then got a raise in the third season, where they were paid around $2 million. For the fourth and fifth seasons, Brown received $300,000 per episode. Brown became a wealthy actor even before reaching adulthood.

Parade has reported that Millie Bobby Brown was paid $6.1 million for her role in Enola Holmes. She also served as one of the producers of the film for which she earned another $500,000. The actress reportedly earned around $7 million from the film. She also appeared in its sequel, for which she received a $10 million fee, according to Variety.

The Blast managed to get a hold of her contract, which confirmed that Brown took home $1,000,000 for her debut feature film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. She was also given a cut from the film’s back-end earnings. Holmes has also produced titles such as Damsel, Enola Holmes 3, and Just Picture It, which will ensure she earns directly from their profits.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Business Ventures

Brown also owns a beauty brand called Florence by Mills. The actress and her family became major stakeholders in the company back in 2020. The company offers beauty and skincare products as well as coffee.

Florence by Mills has become one of the most significant business ventures in Brown’s portfolio, allowing her to generate income beyond film and television projects while building a consumer brand targeted at younger audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by florence by mills (@florencebymills)

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