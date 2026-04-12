When a celebrity’s kid participates in anything, it usually makes a lot of noise. The noise always comes before the project has even begun. But in Shiloh Jolie’s case, the noise came afterward. This 19-year-old, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, appeared as a background dancer in a K-pop music video, and fans are surprised to see the celeb kid keep it muted.

Shiloh Jolie Features In A K-Pop Music Video

On April 2, a teaser for WJSN girl group member Dayoung’s song “What’s a girl got to do” was shared on YouTube. The keen-eyed netizens immediately spotted Shiloh as one of the backup dancers. The news immediately caught attention and became a highlight of Shiloh’s quiet achievement. She also appeared in the main music video for the song, released on April 7, 2026.

The song “What’s a girl go to do” is an upbeat number about a person’s feelings when they like someone. It is Dayoung’s second digital single and her first release of 2026. Her vocals are husky and seductive as she croons about an intoxicating attraction.

Dressed in cargo denim, chunky boots, and tight-fitting tops, blonde-haired Dayoung looks stunning in the music video as she dances around parking lots and basements. The dance moves are smooth and fluid, matching the song’s vibe.

In the music video, Shiloh dances in close formation with other dancers surrounding Dayoung. Wearing a brown V-neck top, black leather pants, hoops, and black shoes, Shiloh executes the dance moves in perfect sync. Her hair is parted slick with tight braids.

Shiloh Jolie’s Identity Stayed Hidden From Dayoung’s Label

However, Shiloh’s casting was a mystery. She has been interested in dance for a while now, and she often features in music videos. Her casting as Dayoung’s backup dancer came through a series of open auditions held in the US by Starship Entertainment, Dayoung’s label. According to the label’s comment in Maeil Business, they were unaware of Shiloh’s parentage until after she was cast.

The music video features several dancers affiliated with the dance crew Culture, and Shiloh was reportedly a part of that group. She even kept her identity secret, appearing only as “Shi” in the music video. All of the Jolie-Pitt kids have kept their lives relatively private, and according to Angelina Jolie’s past interview with People, Shiloh “hates” the celebrity spotlight.

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