Lisa Kudrow has built a successful career over the years, from her unforgettable role in Friends to a strong presence on the big screen. Though the actress is often associated with comedy, her movies have spanned multiple genres. She has consistently been part of projects that resonate with audiences worldwide. Here we have listed her top five globally hit movies and revisit the role that made her memorable.

1. Neighbors

Release Date: May 9, 2014

Date: May 9, 2014 Director: Nicholas Stoller

Nicholas Stoller IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Global Box Office: $270.6 million

$270.6 million Streaming (USA): Peacock

Plot: A classic family comedy about a couple at war with the fraternity next door. Lisa Kudrow plays Carol Gladstone, the college dean who tries to manage the growing chaos. Though she is in a supporting role, she delivered a memorable performance with her authoritative yet comedic presence. The film was a huge box-office hit, grossing $270.6 million worldwide.

2. Analyze This

Release Date: March 5, 1999

March 5, 1999 Director: Harold Ramis

Harold Ramis IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Global Box Office: $176 million

$176 million Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: A hit crime comedy about a mob boss seeking therapy. Lisa Kudrow plays Laura Sobel, who offers emotional support and balance amid the chaos. Her grounded performance adds to the film’s humor, which helped it reach $176 million worldwide.

3. The Girl on the Train

Release Date: October 7, 2016

October 7, 2016 Director: Tate Taylor

Tate Taylor IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Global Box Office: $173.2 million

$173.2 million Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The movie is based on a bestselling novel and is a psychological thriller that revolves around a troubled woman entangled in a missing-persons investigation. Lisa Kudrow plays the role of Monica, the ex-wife of the lead actor. Her presence adds a layer of tension to the narrative. The gripping storyline and strong performance made the film a global hit with global gross earnings of $173.2 million.

4. P.S. I Love You

Release Date: December 21, 2007

December 21, 2007 Director: Richard LaGravenese

Richard LaGravenese IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Global Box Office: $156.8 million

$156.8 million Streaming On: Max

Plot: This is a classic romantic drama in which a widow rediscovers her life through messages left by her late husband. Lisa Kudrow plays Denise Hennessey, a loyal and witty best friend of the lead. She provides the emotional support and comic relief the plot needs. The movie was a massive box-office success, grossing $156.8 million worldwide.

5. Hotel for Dogs

Release Date: January 16, 2009

January 16, 2009 Director: Thor Freudenthal

Thor Freudenthal IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Global Box Office: $117 million

$117 million Streaming On: Paramount+

Plot: It is a family comedy film about siblings running a secret dog shelter called Hotel for Dogs. The Friends actress played Lois Scudder, a strict social worker who oversaw the children. Her comedic authority adds tension and charm to the film. The movie was widely appreciated by the younger audiences, and its worldwide gross collection was $117 million.

The above-mentioned movies highlight Lisa Kudrow’s steady presence in commercially successful projects. While her television legacy remains unmatched, her box-office success proves she is just as impactful on the big screen. The actress was last seen in the Netflix series No Good Deed and is also starring in the final season of The Comeback.

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