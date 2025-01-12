More than 20 years after wrapping Friends, Lisa Kudrow discovered a hidden note inside a gift from Matthew Perry, the iconic cookie jar from the series. The heartfelt gesture came at the show’s end in 2004, when Perry gave Kudrow the cookie jar as a farewell gift.

Matthew Perry’s Emotional Farwell Gift To Lisa Kudrow

Recently, while going through her belongings, Kudrow stumbled upon the jar and was surprised to find a note she hadn’t seen before. “I had recently found the note that he had in it for me,” Kudrow said while appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show. “I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there, and I forgot about it.”

“Time is everything,” she later added, pondering the discovery’s significance. Lisa Kudrow had previously mentioned the cookie jar on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing that it was Perry’s gift at the end of the show’s run. She recalled the emotional farewell when the cast shared laughter and tears.

“I mean we were laughing hysterically and crying, because it was the end” she said. “The first thing I asked was, ‘This is so nice. Did you get permission?’…I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left.”

The Reason Behind The Cookie Jar Gift

In a 2021 interview with People, Matthew Perry explained that he gave Kudrow the cookie jar after she had once mistaken it for a real clock, adding a layer of sentiment to the gift. After Perry’s passing in October 2023, Kudrow shared an emotional tribute to her late co-star on Instagram.

She reminisced about their early days together, recalling the time when Perry suggested they play poker as a way to bond, a memory that meant a lot to her. “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that,” wrote Lisa Kudrow.

“Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew,” she added.

