Port Charles has witnessed many shocking twists, turns, and deaths in the last couple of months. Fans of the popular soap opera General Hospital have much more in store for them as compromises are struck, shocking goodbyes are made, and doubts and suspicions reach a breaking point.

From heartbreaking moments to blooming romance and warnings and threats to conflicted thoughts, the audience has much to be excited about. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on GH.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 13, 2025

Sonny and Nina started with a passionate romance, which led to their marriage, but it all derailed when he found out she had outed Carly and Drew’s insider trading to the authorities. Ever since the situation, they shared a frosty equation. Now, the two have decided to reach a compromise. How will it fare? On the other hand, Kai and Trina share a warm and happy moment together.

Will their friendship evolve into something more? Or is their slow burn still going strong? When Isaiah leaps to action, what is it about? Meanwhile, Carly issues a warning, but to whom, and is it related to Michael? Willow is conflicted, but is it related to Drew or her betrayal with Michael?

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Lucky has some new intel to share, but who will he reveal it to? Lulu has a request for Tracy, but will she agree to whatever the former has to ask? On the other hand, Dante debriefs with Sonny, but will the father and son be able to find a solution? Nina blasts Drew, and it definitely concerns his romance with Willow. Jason has an idea for Carly, but will she listen?

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

When Anna questions a suspect, will she reach a conclusion? Meanwhile, Tracy implores Jason. Could it be related to Lulu? Carly tries to seek out some information from Brennan, but will he relent? When Drew shuts down Alexis, how will she respond? Trina meets Emma. How will things fare?

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Who will have the upper hand when Carly and Tracy have it out on General Hospital? Willow opens up to Chase, but is it about her betrayal of Michael and her romance with Drew? Nina confides in Ava, but can she trust her? Kai manages to impress Trina, and their equation seems to be moving ahead multiple steps at a time. Lastly, Cody and Dante discuss the past, but will it lead to?

Friday, January 17, 2025

When Jordan reads Drew the riot act, will their problems increase? Lulu and Brook Lynn clash over something. Will they be able to hash it out? Willow makes a big decision, and it could be about her relationship with Drew. To wrap it up, Tracy lands in hot water, and Ava is back on a mission.

