Since Bravo announced that Vanderpump Rules would be rebooting and the upcoming 12th season will be back with an all-new cast instead of the original one, there have been rumors galore. From comments of cast members to reports suggesting that the OGs are competing amongst each other for a spinoff of their own, the rumor mill hasn’t stopped buzzing since. One of the many speculations mentions a potential spinoff featuring Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney at their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

While nothing was confirmed after the rumors started circulating, a new detail has reignited speculations about the spinoff. Here’s what we know.

Is There A Filming Notice At Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop?

Fans spotted a filming notice at Ariana and Katie’s sandwich shop, sparking rumors of them shooting their spinoff again. A TikTok account with the username @neverbenfiner posted the filming notice at the duo’s shop, Something About Her, and it mentioned Still Films Inc. “Notification of filming. We are proposing to film scenes,” the taped notice read and added, “on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 between 7AM and 10PM for our project.”

It also mentioned the activity expected during the filming. “Interior dialogue inside location, camera on sticks / dolly and handheld, exterior walk-up, b-roll at the front of the shop and footage of “across the street on sidewalk.” The account then speculated, “That means Katie and Ariana are up to something, even though it won’t be Vanderpump Rules. Let’s see.”

Fans Want Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Spinoff Show

A fan in the comments said, “This better be their spinoff,” while another mused, “A show called Something about her featuring Ariana, Katie and Ann.” Even when Vanderpump Rules was on-air with the OG cast, fans were tired of the other stars and were asking for a spinoff with Ariana and Katie, thus showing interest in a show revolving around the two friends.

One user said, “If that was the series finale of Pump Rules then I will need a spinoff with Katie, Ariana, James and Ally!!!!” Another asked, “Can Ariana and Katie get a spinoff? Watching Pump Rules this season is so painful.” A few others chimed in and demanded Bravo to give the co-owners a spinoff.

Another netizen wrote, “In a perfect world Bravo will take Ariana and Katie and reboot the show with a cast of workers from Something About Her and leave the rest of these backstabbers behind.” Though there has been no official confirmation about a spinoff featuring Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, and their shop, the rumors continue to rise, and fans are more than willing to see it happen.

