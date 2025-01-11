The last few months on The Young & the Restless have focused on building two storylines. One is the Sharon, Ian, and Jordan arc, which began with Heather’s murder. Now, Nick and the Newman family have also gotten involved in it. On the other hand, Nate finds out that he has a half-brother.

He has since been looking for him, and his search has finally ended. Who is Damien Hastings, and how is Nate connected to him? What is their current storyline, and what does the character have up his sleeve? Here’s what we know about the new role and what the actor playing him has to say about it.

The Young & The Restless: All About Nate’s Half-Brother Damien Hastings

Towards the end of last year, Amy Lewis returned to Genoa City and told Nate he had a half-brother named Damien. It was then revealed to viewers that Nate and Damien have the same father, Nathan Hastings. While Nate is now aware of the truth and the relationship he shares with Damien, the latter is unaware of any of it and only sees Nate as a stranger.

Nate recently offered him a position at the Winters company. Damien has been skeptical about it, but he heard him out. Will he take him up on his offer? When will Nate reveal the truth to his half-brother? And does Damien have his own set of secrets that are hiding from the others?

The Young & The Restless: Nathan Owens On Damien Hastings

Nathan Owens, who formerly starred on Days of Our Lives, is playing Damien. The actor recently spoke to TV Insider about his new journey and shared some insight on his character. “He plays a very delicate role in this scenario, and he’s a very mysterious guy,” the soap star said. The 40-year-old couldn’t reveal a lot, but he hinted at a few things.

Nathan teased that Damien “holds his cards close to the vest” and “keeps things tight.” He added, “I like diving into the mysterious world my character has. I very much enjoy this character and the depth that he can bring to the show.” The 40-year-old also revealed how his first day on the show was.

He said, “I shook a lot of hands, met a lot of different people. Everyone was incredibly warm.” Nathan added that a makeup artist walked him to where he needed to go. “Everyone was very kind and inviting. That’s what really stood out to me, the warmth from everybody.”

The new addition called his co-stars amazing. He called Sean Dominic, who portrays Nate, a great guy. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of The Young & the Restless.

