Russell Howard, the comedian famous for his satirical shows like Russell Howard’s Good News and The Russell Howard Hour, has announced his departure from television after nearly 20 years in the industry.

The 44-year-old comedian, who became a household name with his political humor and witty commentary, shared his decision to step away from TV during a Have A Word Podcast appearance.

Russell Howard’s Shift Towards Standup Comedy

Howard admitted that while TV provided a great platform for his career, he now prefers the spontaneity and thrill of stand-up comedy. He revealed that touring and performing live are far more fulfilling for him than scripted TV shows.

“I don’t do TV anymore, I just do stand-up and my podcast,” Howard explained. “I had a pretty good run, I just prefer doing stand-up. I was all over the world and it was just fun.” Despite his successful run across BBC, Sky, and Comedy Central, Howard explained that he finds greater satisfaction in his stand-up routine and podcasting endeavors like Five Brilliant Things and GoalLess.

“TV is fun but it’s not as fun. Writing a book I couldn’t do because I don’t want to sit and entertain myself but doing stand-up is what I love doing,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Howard (@russellhoward)

The Joy Of Live Performances

Howard’s commitment to stand-up has only deepened in recent years, with him explaining that there’s nothing he’d rather do than perform live in front of an audience. He also compared the stand-up experience to being in a courtroom, where the audience serves as a jury, offering instant feedback through laughter.

“It’s not entertainment for committee, it’s your dictatorship… The audience are like this brilliant jury that let you know through laughter whether it works or not,” Howard said.

Russell Howard On Becoming A Parent And His Shifting Priorities

Another factor contributing to Howard’s shift away from TV is his newfound life as a father. He and his wife, Cerys Morgan, welcomed their first child in August 2023. The comedian noted how parenthood has altered his routine, with evenings once spent performing for large audiences now spent quietly at home with his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Howard (@russellhoward)

“Six months ago, my evenings would have been spent getting ready to go out and perform in front of a thousand people, but now evenings find me sitting on the sofa watching TV with my son on my chest,” Howard said.

“I’m tired a lot. It’s funny, when you become a parent, everybody compliments you on your baby, but they will freely turn to you and say that you look like s**t, that your face should be on a government watch list or something.” Despite the sleepless nights, Howard embraces the changes, accepting the challenges of parenthood with good humor and a sense of balance.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: From Ian’s Revenge Against Sharon To Billy’s Shocking Decision

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News