Taylor Swift’s fans are not happy with comedian Hannah Berner after a controversial moment in her Netflix roast, ‘Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year,’ sparked outrage online.

In the viral clip, Berner made a crass joke about Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, referencing murder suspect Luigi Mangione, who was recently charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and belittling Swift in the process.

Berner quipped, “Who knew besides Travis Kelce that you could become so popular with women by shooting loads into a billionaire?”

not to be too woke but that was wildly inappropriate- pic.twitter.com/l3ZVGYBhh8 — rhia⸆⸉ missed london n8 (@strawblushlor) January 2, 2025

Hannah Berner’s Joke Triggered Mixed Responses Online

Swifties quickly took to X to express their disgust, with many calling the quip “vile” and “degrading.” Some even felt sorry for Kelce, who seemed to be caught in the crossfire of the joke.

Reducing Taylor to her past relationships is wrong, but doing it in a way that objectifies her is outright vile — Sarah Hayes (@mtngirlsarah) January 2, 2025

….you don’t understand why that joke was extremely sexist and degrading to taylor? — rhia⸆⸉ missed london n8 (@strawblushlor) January 2, 2025

Travis Kelsey just keeps on picking up stray bullets at this point — angipangin (@angipangiin) January 2, 2025

However, there were defenders of Berner, who saw the humor in the roast and argued that it was part of the edgy comedy that comes with such specials. “It’s a roast,” one pointed out. “What did you expect? G-rated feel-good comedy?”

Wow. That was actually extremely funny! Don’t see much funny stuff from stand up these days. But that’s pretty clever. — Jerry T (@JerryTurin) January 2, 2025

it made me giggle idk — adan (@ahh_adan) January 2, 2025

It’s a roast. What did you expect? G-rated feel good comedy? — Kurtz Frausun (@Frausun) January 2, 2025

Hannah Berner Also Caused Stir by Cracking a Joke on Blake Lively

As reactions continue to pour in, the controversy follows a previous incident where Berner also stirred the pot with a remark about Blake Lively, terming her a “c–t” during her ongoing legal battles against Justin Baldoni.

However, she later clarified on December 27 that she filmed her stand-up set before Lively’s accusations made headlines.

“To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram Stories at the time.

The ongoing media frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has made them prime targets for jokes, with Berner’s set now adding fuel to the fire.

