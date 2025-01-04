Taylor Swift fans react aggressively to Hannah Berner’s Travis Kelce relationship
Taylor Swift fans react aggressively to Hannah Berner’s Travis Kelce relationship (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Taylor Swift’s fans are not happy with comedian Hannah Berner after a controversial moment in her Netflix roast, ‘Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year,’ sparked outrage online.

In the viral clip, Berner made a crass joke about Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, referencing murder suspect Luigi Mangione, who was recently charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and belittling Swift in the process.

Berner quipped, “Who knew besides Travis Kelce that you could become so popular with women by shooting loads into a billionaire?”

Hannah Berner’s Joke Triggered Mixed Responses Online

Swifties quickly took to X to express their disgust, with many calling the quip “vile” and “degrading.” Some even felt sorry for Kelce, who seemed to be caught in the crossfire of the joke.

However, there were defenders of Berner, who saw the humor in the roast and argued that it was part of the edgy comedy that comes with such specials. “It’s a roast,” one pointed out. “What did you expect? G-rated feel-good comedy?”

Hannah Berner Also Caused Stir by Cracking a Joke on Blake Lively

As reactions continue to pour in, the controversy follows a previous incident where Berner also stirred the pot with a remark about Blake Lively, terming her a “c–t” during her ongoing legal battles against Justin Baldoni.

However, she later clarified on December 27 that she filmed her stand-up set before Lively’s accusations made headlines.

“To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram Stories at the time.

The ongoing media frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has made them prime targets for jokes, with Berner’s set now adding fuel to the fire.

