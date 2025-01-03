The 82nd Golden Globe Awards Ceremony is officially around the corner, and the buzz is increasing. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, Hollywood’s favorites—from veteran faces to those of the younger generation—are gearing up to take the stage as presenters at the first significant event of the movie and television industries in 2025.

Notably, former Golden Globe winners such as Andrew Garfield were recognized for their role in Tick, Tick… Boom! and Colin Farrell, who succeeded Garfield in the same category for The Banshees of Inisherin the following year, are slated to present awards alongside many others.

Check out the presenters and their Golden Globe-winning performances:

Andrew Garfield (Best Actor — Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Tick, Tick… Boom!)

(Best Actor — Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Tick, Tick… Boom!) Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture, West Side Story)

(Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture, West Side Story) Awkwafina (Best Actress — Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, The Farewell)

(Best Actress — Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, The Farewell) Colin Farrell (Best Actor — Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, The Lobster; The Banshees of Inisherin)

(Best Actor — Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, The Lobster; The Banshees of Inisherin) Catherine O’Hara (Best Actress — TV Series Comedy/Musical, Schitt’s Creek)

(Best Actress — TV Series Comedy/Musical, Schitt’s Creek) Elton John (Best Original Song, The Lion King; Rocketman)

Glenn Close (Best Actress — Motion Picture Drama, The Wife; Best Actress — TV Movie, The Lion in Winter; Best Actress — TV Series Drama, Damages)

(Best Actress — Motion Picture Drama, The Wife; Best Actress — TV Movie, The Lion in Winter; Best Actress — TV Series Drama, Damages) Kate Hudson (Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture, Almost Famous)

(Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture, Almost Famous) Kathy Bates (Best Actress — Motion Picture Drama, Misery; Best Supporting Actress — TV Series, The Late Shift)

(Best Actress — Motion Picture Drama, Misery; Best Supporting Actress — TV Series, The Late Shift) Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

(Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once) Michael Keaton (Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, Birdman; Best Actor — Limited Series, Dopesick)

(Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, Birdman; Best Actor — Limited Series, Dopesick) Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress — Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

(Best Actress — Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Everything Everywhere All at Once) Nicolas Cage (Best Actor — Motion Picture Drama, Leaving Las Vegas)

(Best Actor — Motion Picture Drama, Leaving Las Vegas) Rachel Brosnahan (Best Actress — TV Series Comedy/Musical, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2))

(Best Actress — TV Series Comedy/Musical, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2)) Sarah Paulson (Best Actress — Limited Series, The People v. O.J. Simpson)

(Best Actress — Limited Series, The People v. O.J. Simpson) Sharon Stone (Best Actress — Motion Picture Drama, Casino)

Numerous actors have joined them yet to secure a Golden Globe. This group includes Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Brandi Carlile, and Colman Domingo, who is nominated this year for Sing Sing, alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, both in contention to secure their first win for their performances in The Substance.

They will be accompanied by Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Gal Gadot, Jeff Goldblum, Kaley Cuoco, Kerry Washington, Melissa McCarthy, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Seth Rogen.

Additionally, among the presenters will be Viola Davis, who is also scheduled to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the guests. Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes on December 9. Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana’s Emilia Pérez lead the charts with ten nominations, while The Bear leads television nominations with five.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on the evening of January 5.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio At 50: No Marriage In Sight, But Romance With Vittoria Ceretti Thrives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News