One of the Spider-Men from No Way Home is rocking a fake behind in their suit. No Way Home fans, hold onto your seats because who’s sporting the padded posterior remains a mystery.

Holland wouldn’t reveal if it was Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield who needed extra help filling out their Spidey suit, but he sure had fun teasing it. He shared, “I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake a** in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.”

It’s not a secret that superhero suits often come with extra muscle padding. Whether it’s to enhance those heroic physiques or add that extra cinematic effect, it’s a common practice. Even Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel suit wasn’t free from some sculpting help. But Tom Holland’s playful reveal about a fake butt in the Spider-Man suit brought some much-needed humor to the No Way Home set. After all, with all the high-stakes action and emotional reunions between Spider-Man legends, it’s easy to miss the cheeky details—pun intended.

Now, while Holland’s making us all wonder who could be sporting the fake derrière, Garfield had a chance to respond to the rumor when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, too. Garfield couldn’t help but poke fun at his younger co-star in his classic, dry-witted style. “He’s just stirring the pot,” Garfield quipped, pointing out how Tom “can’t help himself.” But he wasn’t about to let the speculation hang in the air. “Tom is pretty great at creating sub-genres of games for you all,” he added. And when it came to the fake-butt debate, Garfield cleared the air with a grin: “All I know is that I am unmodified.” So, no fake butt for Andrew—at least, according to him.

As for the whole idea of fake padding, it’s not exactly a surprise. Superheroes, especially in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, are larger-than-life, and sometimes a little help in the costume department is needed to make sure those suits look just right. While CGI takes care of some action scenes, there are plenty of moments where the three Spider-Men—Holland, Maguire, and Garfield—are caught chatting, not fighting villains. And that’s where the eagle-eyed fans could spot if any of them is sporting a little extra cushion in the back.

Ultimately, the padded Spider-Man suit isn’t just about the behind-the-scenes secrets—it’s part of the magic that brings these legendary heroes to life on screen. But beyond the cheeky padding, Holland made it clear: working with Maguire and Garfield was the highlight of his career. He called the experience of teaming up with his Spider-Man predecessors “the most incredible” of his career. Holland shared how, at the age of 19, being thrust into the Spider-Man role was overwhelming. Having “older brothers” like Maguire and Garfield, who had already navigated the superhero fame game, made all the difference.

So, whether it’s the fake butt or the unforgettable bonding between the three Spider-Men, No Way Home was full of surprises—and it seems like Holland’s still got a few more up his sleeve.

