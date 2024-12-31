Tom Holland’s Uncharted may have had critics split, but the audiences were all in for our own Spider-Man’s treasure-hunting debut as Nathan Drake. While Sony clearly saw the goldmine potential, it’s no surprise that Uncharted 2 is officially on the way.

The first chapter gave us the origin story, introducing Nate’s leap from a lonely kid to a full-fledged adventurer, joining ties with Sully to beat the baddies to Magellan’s lost golden artifacts. Yes, the movie wasn’t a critical darling, it did hit big with viewers, proving there’s a serious appetite for Nate’s big hunt.

Is Uncharted 2 Confirmed?

Though Sony confirmed Uncharted 2 six months ago, there’s still no word on when the production will kick off but producer Charles Roven has dropped a hopeful update. He shared with Deadline, “We’re working on a script, but we’re going to have to wait now for Chris Nolan’s movie that Tom and Zendaya are doing. And then right after that, he and Zendaya are doing Spider-Man. I think both those movies are releasing on the same day or the week after each other or something. It’s another potential Barbenheimer.”

While this lack of concrete dates might sting a little, the good news is progress is happening behind the scenes, and it looks like Holland will be back as Nathan Drake. So, while the wait continues, things are definitely moving forward in the treasure-hunting world.

Do We Know Uncharted 2’s Cast?

The Uncharted 2 cast hasn’t been locked in, but let’s connect the obvious dots. Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Sully? A no-brainer return, especially with Holland’s schedule subtly steering the ship. Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer? Likely back, since her story’s hanging like an uncharted cliffhanger. Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle?

Probably out, being dead tends to do that. Pilou Asbæk, teased in the credits scene, could step up alongside a yet-to-be-cast Sam Drake. Oh, and fingers crossed for Elena Fisher, Nate’s game-turned-life partner, making her big-screen debut. Treasure hunting just isn’t the same without a little romance, right?

What Could Be Uncharted 2’s Plot?

Uncharted 2 already has the makings of a wild treasure map, thanks to those juicy teases from the first film! Turns out, Sam Drake isn’t pushing up daisies—he’s alive and stuck in some mystery prison. Nate’s next mission? A sibling rescue operation with all the twists. But wait, there’s more!

Enter Gage, the shady dude after Nate’s heirloom ring, tying back to Sir Francis Drake himself. Cue a treasure hunt that’s as personal as it is perilous. With sibling drama, ancient mysteries, and another globe-trotting adventure, this sequel’s story is shaping up to be an epic rollercoaster.

