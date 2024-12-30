The creator of the hit series revealed that he’d love to have Tom Holland in the upcoming movie spin-off. “But if he wants to come back for the film, we’ll have him,” Knight casually dropped at the Peaky Blinders season 6 premiere.

Now, here’s the twist. Holland, fresh off his Spider-Man: No Way Home success, once auditioned for a role in the Peaky Blinders series. Did he snag the role? Nope. But the real mystery lies in what part he was gunning for.

Knight teased, “It must have been quite a big role,” making fans wonder: Was it a Shelby cousin? Or maybe a villainous newcomer? If it had been recent, Holland might’ve been eyeing someone with some serious power—maybe even a role like Sir Oswald Mosley, played by Sam Claflin. Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) also chimed in, pointing out that the timeline would matter, implying Holland could’ve been up for a darker role.

But here’s the kicker: Knight has been thinking about the Peaky Blinders movie since day one. The show was always building toward the big screen, and after its epic run—breaking records on BBC and Netflix—it’s clear why. Knight has big plans, and if Holland wants in, it’s an open invitation. Fans might still be waiting for the film (rumored to start shooting in 2023), but it’s clear the excitement is already brewing. Knight’s vision for the film? It could dive into the chaos of the black market and life leading up to World War II. Peaky Blinders was always bigger than TV, and the movie is set to go even bigger.

Let’s not forget that Tom is one of the hottest actors around right now. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, his star power is undeniable. Knight’s offer isn’t just a friendly invite; it’s a strategic move. “We’ll have him” is about more than just being polite—it’s a genuine invitation to an actor who could bring a fresh, intense energy to the Peaky Blinders world. Holland’s charm, charisma, and ability to pull off complex roles would make him a perfect fit for whatever character Knight has in mind.

The Peaky Blinders universe is all about making bold moves, and adding Holland could be just the shocker it needs. So, what’s next? Well, the wait continues. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take too long for this dream team to come together.

