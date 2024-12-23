Tom Holland spilled two hilarious stories that show just how chaotic—and amusing—it was to make the blockbuster. Let’s start with Tom’s brother, Harry Holland. Harry was set to make a cameo in NWH, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

During filming, Harry ended up suspended upside down from wires for hours, a stunt Holland set up as a playful payback. Tom recalled that during a conversation with the stunt coordinator, he cheekily requested that Harry’s stunt make him hang upside down. Revenge, sibling-style.

Harry had even filmed a scene where he was supposed to play a burglar caught by Spider-Man. But despite his commitment, that scene was ultimately axed. Tom laughed about this on The Graham Norton Show, admitting that when he and Harry watched the final cut together, they were shocked. “It’s not in the film,” Tom said, grinning. “We saw the movie the other day, and they cut it.”

Talk about brutal. But even Harry, after hanging upside down and struggling to remember his lines, couldn’t complain too much. He eventually admitted, “Mate, you can complain as much as you want. That is brutal.”

Moving on to the second hilarious story—Zendaya. Holland and Zendaya, known both on-screen as MJ and in real life as a couple, had to deal with their noticeable height difference during stunts. It became an unexpected source of comedy. During a talk show appearance, Zendaya revealed that during one scene where Spider-Man swings her onto a bridge, things got awkwardly cute.

Zendaya would land on the ground first, and Holland would awkwardly follow, sometimes swinging his feet underneath him like a clumsy mess. She’d have to catch him. “I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool,” Holland said with a laugh. Zendaya, ever the pro, gladly played her part, catching her shorter co-star and making the stunts as smooth as possible.

She added, laughing, that Holland always thanked her, saying, “He’s very lovely about it all. A secure man, truly.”

These stories not only highlight the challenges of superhero stunts but also the hilarious and heartwarming dynamics among the No Way Home cast. Whether it was Tom pulling pranks on his brother or Zendaya catching Holland in an adorable stunt mishap, it showed that making a massive superhero movie isn’t just about CGI and high-flying tricks—it’s about camaraderie, quick thinking, and laughing through the chaos.

So while Spider-Man: No Way Home dazzled audiences on screen, behind the scenes, it was a mix of brotherly pranks, unplanned stunts, and some surprisingly heartwarming moments between two actors who proved that even in superhero movies, laughter and friendship steal the show.

