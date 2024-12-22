While the exhibitors are busy predicting the box office performance of Moana 2, Wicked, Sonic 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King, Gladiator II has achieved a remarkable milestone in the US. Ridley Scott’s film completes one month in the US theatres today, but the performance has not been so overwhelming, especially based on the mammoth budget required to make this epic saga. Scroll below for more.

The movie received great ratings and registered the biggest international opening in Ridley Scott’s career. It is also the biggest film in Denzel Washington’s filmography. The movie reportedly had a budget between $165-$310 million and featured Paul Mescal in the lead role. He plays Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe’s original character, Maximus, as he seeks revenge against the Roman empire.

According to Luiz Fernando, Gladiator II collected an estimated $1.3 million on Friday, registering the third-biggest fifth Friday of 2024 for R-rated movies. It dipped only 40.9% from last Friday despite losing 827 theatres. With that, the film crossed the $150 million mark and collected $150.7 million in the United States.

Ridley Scott’s film is eyeing a $4 million to $5 million three-day weekend in the US. Meanwhile, in the international markets, the movie has collected $252.60 million so far, and the film crossed the $400 million mark and has reached the $403.33 million global cume. Gladiator II is currently the 12th highest-grossing film of the year and less than $2 million away from Will Smith starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die. It collected $404.52 million in its global run.

More about the movie-

The synopsis reads, “Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

Meanwhile, Paramount announced the movie’s digital release next Tuesday. Ridley Scott’s movie was released in the United States on November 22.

