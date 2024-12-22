Dwayne Johnson’s film Red One is feeling the impact of new releases while trying its best to hold its ground at the US box office. It is close to reaching a definitive milestone in North America, but that seems unlikely now, and it is expected to end its domestic run before hitting that mark. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has been steadily earning modest numbers at the box office, but it was not enough to recover its massive budget of $200-$250 million. However, that was never the studio’s agenda, as it was meant for streaming platforms from the beginning. The movie also arrived on its designated streaming platform earlier this month and is a perfect watch for this Christmas.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One lost 1001 theatres on Friday due to the arrival of new movies. The film was already earning modest amounts and collected only $416K on the 6th Friday in North America. The movie experienced a drop of 66.1% from last Friday and is reportedly the film’s biggest dip to date. The movie has hit a $94.3 million cume in the United States.

The report further added that The Rock’s movie is eyeing a $1.5-$2 million on its 6th three-day weekend in the United States. It might even exit the theatres soon, and judging by its momentum, the film might not be able to make it to the $100 million mark in the US.

Red One collected $82.60 million in the international markets, and allied with its $94.3 million domestic gross, the film’s worldwide total has reached a $176.93 million cume. The film follows the story of Santa Claus being kidnapped, and the North Pole’s Head of Security must team up with a notorious hacker in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

