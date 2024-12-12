Fans are buzzing with the exciting news of Chris Evans making a Marvel comeback. After his final rodeo in Avengers: Endgame, Evans gave us an epic bow down to Captain America. But now, he is officially set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. Though his role is still under wraps, we’re excited to see him reunite with Marvel legends like Robert Downey Jr., who is returning as Doctor Doom, and the Russo Brothers.

More recently, Evans surprised everyone by playing Johnny Storm in box-office smasher Deadpool & Wolverine, proving he’s not done with the superhero game. Whether he’s wielding a shield or lighting up as the Human Torch, one thing’s sure: Evans in the MCU is always a win for fans.

What Role Could Chris Evans Play In Avengers: Doomsday?

While the exciting big news is out, let’s discuss the mystery of Chris Evans’ return in Avengers: Doomsday. Could he be picking up the shields as Captain America again? After all, Steve Rogers didn’t die in Avengers: Endgame, he gracefully aged with Peggy Carter. It wouldn’t be a stretch to see him back since Evans has been hinting about the idea for years now. But what if Marvel flips the script?

With Robert Downey Jr. playing a new role as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man, Evans could likely take a page from that playbook and step into a completely new role. Could he be Norman Osborn? Magneto? Well, there’s too many possibilities. Or maybe, just maybe, we’ll get more of Johnny Storm. Besides, Evans stole the show as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, so why not light things up again with the Fantastic Four crew?

What Does Chris Evans’s Return To Avengers Mean For Marvel?

Chris Evans’ return to Avengers: Doomsday will undoubtedly be a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the original Avengers hung up their capes post-Endgame, Marvel might reunite some heavy hitters. Though Downey is playing a new role, Scarlett Johansson is also back as a producer on Thunderbolts. Evans is also back in action, playing Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine before his significant return.

With Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner still active in the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to bring the gang back together. And we’ve been waiting for this, and if the MCU plays it right, it could be a reunion we never saw coming. Let’s keep the excitement up.

