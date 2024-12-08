Among all the iconic roles, Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stands out as a fan favorite. But did you know there’s a lesser-known film where the infamous star found himself in a scarier situation?

Interestingly, in the 1999 film Black and White, Downey played Terry Donager, and there were scenes where he had to throw punches at none other than the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Yes, the Mike Tyson. Though RDJ was thrilled about the role, he was understandably nervous. Why, why shouldn’t he?

Robert Downey Jr. Was Scared For His Life With Mike Tyson

In 1999, the two iconic personalities, Robert Downey Jr. and Mike Tys, shared the same screen for James Toback’s Black and White. While Tyson was, as you, usual in proper form, playing himself, Downey took on the role of eccentric, homosexual spouse of documentary filmmaker Sam Donager. However, in a throwback interview with Live Journal, director Toback shared that Downey and Tyson were “more interesting” for the role.

He further shared that while discussing the part with Downey, the actor pitched an idea that Toback couldn’t resist. He said, “‘Why don’t I play the gay husband of Brooke Shields?’ I said, ‘Good. Why don’t you play the gay husband of Brooke Shields who hits on Mike Tyson?’”

However, it wasn’t until later that Downey realized he had to hit Tyson. He recalled the moment, saying, “No. Downey said, ‘What if he gets angry?’ I said, ‘I would assume he would.’ He said, ‘How far do you want me to take it?’ I said, ‘Take it until he responds in the extreme.’ Downey responded, ‘What if he kills me?’ I said, ‘Well, I haven’t thought about that. I think it’s unlikely—no better than a 5% chance.”

What Is Black And White All About?

Black and White features drama, hip-hop, and pure chaos. This star-packed movie has everyone, from Robert Downey Jr. to Brooke Shields and Mike Tysoand. Itvie focuses on a gritty tale of music, crime, and ambition. It dives into the murky waters of race, culture, and identity, with twists like shady cops, a rigged basketball game, and a DA’s son undercover.

