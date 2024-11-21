Imagine almost missing out on Captain America because of heartbreak. Yep, Chris Evans, the star who donned the shield in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nearly lost his lifetime role because of his connection to another Marvel gig—the Human Torch in Fantastic Four.

Evans admitted that playing Johnny Storm in the mid-2000s was a career-defining moment. “I think I had just been dumped. I needed a win,” he said during an episode of THR’s podcast. Landing the part in Fantastic Four was a big deal. Superhero movies were just gaining traction—thanks to Spider-Man and X-Men—and this was Evans’ ticket into the club.

The Fantastic Four films weren’t precisely box-office juggernauts. Critics weren’t kind, and the audience wasn’t sold either. But for Evans, the role was a silver lining during a rough patch. “It was a role that I enjoyed,” he shared. “It was the best paycheck I had ever gotten. It felt like a little bit of a corner had been turned.”

That corner, however, almost blocked his shot at becoming Captain America. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige admitted that Evans’ history with the Human Torch initially worked against him. “We thought, OK, well, he’s that character. Let’s keep looking,” Feige said.

The search for Captain America stretched, and Marvel circled back to Evans. Feige recalled how they rationalized the decision. “Patrick Stewart played Jean-Luc Picard and Charles Xavier. Harrison Ford played Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Who cares?”

Still, Evans wasn’t exactly jumping at the chance. He turned down the role twice. “It felt like the epitome of temptation,” Evans revealed. “The ultimate job offer, on the biggest scale. I’m supposed to say no to this thing.” Twice, he woke up feeling good about his decision—until he didn’t.

Ultimately, Evans said yes. And the rest? History. He played Steve Rogers from 2011 to 2019, retiring the character with Avengers: Endgame.

Evans’ superhero journey is nothing short of cinematic. From being a cocky flame-wielding hero in Fantastic Four to embodying Marvel’s most noble leader, he’s come a long way. Even Feige acknowledged that the gamble paid off big time.

These days, Evans has moved on from superheroes. He most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob. But let’s face it—Captain America will always be a cornerstone of his legacy. So, the moral of the story? Sometimes, a breakup can lead to saving the universe—or at least starring in a billion-dollar franchise.

